Bihar MP Sustains Head Injury After Attack In Kaimur

Kaimur: Congress MP from Bihar's Sasaram, Manoj Kumar, was injured after a group of men attacked him in Kaimur district on Thursday, police said. Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohania, they added.

The incident took place near Nathopur village under Kudra police station area of ​​Kaimur when Kumar had tried to solve a dispute involving his brother. The MP's brother was taking out a procession after winning the PACS election. The procession had reached a local school when a clash broke out between the local people and Kumar's brother.

When the MP tried to intervene, some people attacked him, resulting which he sustained a head injury.

On information, Kaimur SP, Mohania DSP and SDM along with a large number of police personnel reached the spot. The MP has been sent to the subdivision hospital in Mohania for treatment while the school students were sent homes, police said.

The MP's brother said that after the PACS results were declared, people took out a procession but some locals started misbehaving with them. "They beat up the driver of our bus. The MP somehow pacified them and sent them away. After this, around eight to 10 people came near the school, carrying sticks and spears, and started creating a ruckus. When the MP tried to address their problem, he was attacked," Kumar's brother said.

"The entire incident will be clear only after listening to both the sides. The MP and another person were injured in the incident. Legal action will be taken against the accused. Nobody has been taken into custody yet," Harimohan Shukla, SP, Kaimur said.

Mohania DSP Pradeep Kumar said that there was a dispute going on with the people of Bharigaon regarding the school. "The situation escalated and a fight broke out. The MP is undergoing treatment and forces have been deployed here. The accused are absconding," the DSP said.