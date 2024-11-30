Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Receives Another Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Purnia: Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, received yet another death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on Saturday.
The threatening message was allegedly sent through the popular messaging app WhatsApp registered with a Pakistani number, warning Yadav that he would be killed within 24 hours. The message also carries a seven-second video of a blast.
Yadav, who is a vocal critic of the Bishnoi gang, received multiple death threats lately, including a threatening audio call from Pakistan demanding Rs 5 crore and from the notorious gang early this month. The threats, however, increased after October 28, with threats totalling more than 20 so far.
“I am ready to die every time to save the country and the country's democracy. I am not going to be afraid at any cost to save democracy from the forces dividing the country,” the lawmaker said on Saturday.
In the wake of the threats, authorities have beefed up the security at Yadav's residence. No visitor is allowed to enter without undergoing any security checks.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for high-profile crimes, recently took responsibility for the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai.
Yadav has also received a bulletproof Land Cruiser worth Rs 2.4 crore as a gift from a friend due to the repeated threats.