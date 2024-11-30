ETV Bharat / state

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Receives Another Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Purnia: Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, received yet another death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on Saturday.

The threatening message was allegedly sent through the popular messaging app WhatsApp registered with a Pakistani number, warning Yadav that he would be killed within 24 hours. The message also carries a seven-second video of a blast.

Yadav, who is a vocal critic of the Bishnoi gang, received multiple death threats lately, including a threatening audio call from Pakistan demanding Rs 5 crore and from the notorious gang early this month. The threats, however, increased after October 28, with threats totalling more than 20 so far.

