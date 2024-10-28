ETV Bharat / state

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Gets Death Threat From Bishnoi Gang

Yadav had come in open support of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the recent threat is presumed to be a counter to the same.

A file photo of Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav
A file photo of Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Patna: After coming in support of Bollywood actor Salman Khan who received repeater threats from incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav got death threats from two gang members which sent Bihar Police into a tizzy. Yavad complained to DGP Alok Raj who in turn passed on the information to Purnia IG.

"I have been threatened in the name of Lawrence. A complaint has been made to the DGP and IG of Bihar regarding this. I have also shared the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I am hurt by the repeated threats as any untoward incident can happen to me. The government needs to be serious about my security," Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav said.

The person, named Ajju Lawrence, who claims to be from the Bishnoi gang called Yadav on WhatsApp to issue death threats. The account from which the call was received is a business account carrying the number 9399508089.

