Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's Niece Among Four Killed As Car Collides With Trailer In Ghazipur While Returning From Maha Kumbh

Ghazipur: At least four persons died and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding car returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela to Bihar collided with a stationary trailer near Birno police station limits in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's niece is among the victims who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

The accident took place Thursday night on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur highway. All the occupants of the car, who died, were reportedly residents of Palasi area of ​​​​Araria district in Bihar.

Police said the victims were enroute to Bihar from Prayagraj after taking a dip in Maha Kumbh. Dr Soni Yadav of Araria, Bihar was returning along with her aunt, an assistant, and a medicine representative when the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the trailer from behind.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased include Dr Soni Yadav, her aunt Gayatri Devi, driver Mohammed Salauddin, and MR Deepak Jha. The doctor's assistant Vipin Shah has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police said all the bodies have been kept in the mortuary.