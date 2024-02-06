Bihar MLAs in Telangana Visit Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Ahead of the crucial trust vote in the Bihar assembly, 19 Congress MLAs who are stationed in Kagaz Ghat Siri Nature Valley of Ranga Reddy District in Telangana visited the famous Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The MLAs reached the Srisailam temple in multiple vehicles. Achampet Congress MLA Vamsi Krishna made the arrangements for the MLAs in Srisailam for the divine darshan.

Around 17 MLAs arrived at Hyderabad on Sunday and some more reached the state capital on Monday. They are slated to stay in Telangana till February 14. Earlier, the MLAs were putting up at a resort in Ibrahimpatnam, which is 30 km away from the city. Tight security has been made for the Congress MLAs who were moved to Telangana to foil any poaching attempt by the BJP-led NDA.

The Siri Nature’s Valley Resort where the MLAs have been kept is about 40 km from Hyderabad city. Police erected barricades to check the movement of vehicles around the resort off the Nagarjuna Sagar Road. The Congress party, which is in power in Telangana, made all arrangements to ensure the MLAs stay comfortable.

Local Congress MLA Malreddy Rangareddy was supervising the arrangements. The Ibrahimpatnam MLA personally received the legislators from Bihar at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday and escorted them to the resort amid tight security.

The authorities have ensured that outsiders do not have access to the block allotted to the MLAs. Sources said this was done as a precautionary measure to make sure that no one tried to approach the MLAs. A few Bihar Congress leaders accompanying the MLAs were coordinating the arrangements with the party’s Telangana leadership including ministers.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to meet them after his return from Jharkhand where he reached on Monday to participate in Congress Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.