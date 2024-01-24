Bihar: Miscreants open fire in Jannayak Express, man injured

Samastipur (Bihar): Unknown assailants shot and injured a man in a moving train in Samastipur Bihar on Wednesday evening. The incident took place in Jannayak Express which was chugging through Karpuri village of Samastipur close to Muzaffarpur railway section. The train was going from Darbhanga to Amritsar.

Eyewitnesses said that two miscreants attempted to loot the train and when one of the passengers, later identified as Bittu Kumar, protested, one of the assailants shot him in the leg. An injured Kumar who was waiting for medical attention at the station shortly afterwards said the armed criminals carried a bag in what he suspected was a cache of weapons.

There was a massive ruckus in the train and at the railway station following the incident. Another person who supplies food to trains said the mobile phone of one of his employees was stolen. When he got suspicious, he caught one of the miscreants and found his mobile phone. The miscreant instead took out a pistol and opened fire.

The eyewitness said the accused who opened fire wore a red jacket and carried a blue bag. "They even tried to shoot at me. I had a narrow escape," said the eyewitness, who did not reveal his name. "They were two people. They spoke in Punjabi, and told me that they were here to celebrate January 26 and warned that I should not mess with them," the eyewitness said.

Following the incident, the train was stopped at Karpuri village but the miscreants managed to flee. Railway Police officials began probing the incident even as passengers questioned how the criminals had been able to board the train with a pistol.