Bihar Minor Girls Face Brutal Reality Amid Alarming Rise In Sexual Violence

Muzaffarpur: Amid outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl here in Bihar, the incident has put a spotlight on a major crisis that is brewing across the state. The minor girls, especially from marginalised communities, are increasingly becoming victims of sexual violence.

Reports and official data pointed towards a spate of similar cases surfacing from Sitamarhi, West Champaran, and other districts in the last month.

Muzaffarpur incident

On May 26, a Dalit girl was raped and then severely injured in Turki police station area. She had stab marks in the chest and her throat was slit. The girl was immediately admitted to SKMCH hospital and referred to Patna Medical College, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused, who is a fish trader, and bulldozer action has also been taken at his house.

Similar incidents of mimor rape

A case of brutality similar to the Muzaffarpur rape murder case has come to light in Sitamarhi, where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

According to police, the girl was plucking mangoes in the garden, where she argued with five youths, after which, they beat her up, took her to a garden and raped her. They then hung her body near a half-constructed building to make it look like a suicide, they said.

All five accused were arrested, and during interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

A case of gang rape of a minor girl came to light in In West Champaran district as well involving four youth, now in police custody.

Senior journalist Kaushalendra Priyadarshi said Bihar has witnessed an increase in crimes, espcially rapes under the Nitish Kumar government.

“The truth is that bureaucracy is dominant in Bihar. As soon as Nitish Kumar's administrative grip weakened, the officials became dominant. This is the reason why such incidents have come to light in many districts of Bihar. Unfortunately, such incidents happen, but no strict action has been taken against any criminal,” he said.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) also corroborated the views revealing that both minor and major rape cases have been increased in Bihar. A similar report has been made public in the NCRB report from 2018 to 2022.

Senior journalist Sunil Pandey said that after the Nirbhaya incident, there was outrage in the country over such incidents. The Muzaffarpur incident is reminding us of a similar incident.

“After the Nirbhaya incident, the central government created the Nirbhaya Fund to support victim families. Courts were also created for speedy trials, but except for one or two cases, such criminals are still not being punished as soon as possible. This is the reason that criminals never have any fear in carrying out such incidents,” he said.

MHA report highlights concerns

The report of the Union Home Ministry (MHA) was presented regarding crimes against women in Bihar, in which data is available from 2019 to 2021.

The report also showed the instances of missing girls below 18 years of age and girls above 18 years of age in Bihar.

Retired DSP Rajkumar Karna said that the POCSO Act was made only to prevent harassment of minor children but there have been many such cases in Bihar in which the negligence of the police administration has also come to light. “The biggest thing is how many trials are conducted regarding the POCSO Act. RJD's strongman MLA Rajballabh Yadav is in jail under the same POCSO Act. The final trial against him has not been conducted yet,” he said.

Karna said that when such incidents happen in society, FIRs are not registered in many cases due to public shame. “At the social panchayat level, the person is silenced by imposing a fine. In such a situation, the question arises that until strict action is taken against such people, such incidents will keep happening,” he said.