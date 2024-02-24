Bihar: Minor Girl Held Hostage, Gangraped for a Month Rescued through Dial 112

Begusarai (Bihar): A minor girl, who was abducted and allegedly gangraped for a month, was finally rescued by police after she escaped and called Dial 112 for help in Bihar's Begusarai. Among her assaulters was the youth who had allegedly raped her earlier and promised to marry her after being pressurised by the victim's family.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital and a case has been registered against the accused. The girl has been staying with her grandmother ever since her parents passed away.

A few months ago, a youth from the girl's village allegedly raped her when she was alone at home. After the incident, the villagers caught the accused and beat him up. The girl's grandmother asked the accused to marry her granddaughter. The boy initially agreed but later refused. The girl then left for the police station to lodge a complaint against the youth.

On her way to the police station on January 27, the youth stopped the girl and drugged her. When she fell unconscious, he took her to a house in Munger with the help of his friends.

"When I regained consciousness, I found myself in a dark room. Around five to six youths raped me for a month. I once tried to escape, but was caught and later beaten up. I don't know the identity of the others but one of them had promised to marry me earlier," the victim said.

The matter came to light when the girl managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers. When the miscreants were sleeping in an intoxicated state, the girl stole the key from a youth's pocket and opened the door. She took an autorickshaw and returned to Begusarai from Munger. She then called Dial 112 for help. Meanwhile, the accused realised that she had run away and started chasing her.

Abhinandan Kumar, an officer of Dial 112 of Nagar police station rescued the girl from the railway station. The youths who were chasing the girl, saw the police team and ran away. On the other hand, the girl fainted and was admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. After regaining consciousness, she narrated the events that had occurred.

"We were called by the girl and as soon as the team reached the spot, the youths ran away. The frightened girl became unconscious. She is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital," Abhinandan Kumar said.

Investigations have been launched in this connection. Bhagwanpur police station in-charge Pawan Kumar said no case regarding kidnapping of the girl was registered at the police station. Probe is on, he added.