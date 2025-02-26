ETV Bharat / state

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal Resigns As Minister Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion

Patna: Bihar revenue and land reforms minister Dilip Jaiswal, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday. He, however, will continue to hold his party post. The move comes ahead of the cabinet expansion in Bihar.

Prior to his resignation, Jaiswal said, "We have the principle of one man one post in the BJP so I have decided to resign from the ministerial post. I will resign from the post of revenue minister."

Jaiswal thanked the party's central leadership for giving him the responsibility of the party unit. "Our party works on the principle of one man one post. I am grateful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the state unit of the party," he said.

Responding to questions on cabinet expansion, he said, "Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the Chief Minister".