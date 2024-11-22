ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Midnight Blaze Kills Woman And Two Children In Baghalpur

Police said the cause of the blaze was yet to be identified as a detailed probe would determine whether the fire was intentional or spontaneous.

Midnight Blaze Kills Woman And Two Children In Baghalpur Bihar
People gather outside the house of victims (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Bhagalpur: At least three persons, including two children, were killed in a devastating fire in this district of Bihar. The incident took place late Thursday night in the Athani Diara area after a house caught fire and trapped a family inside, sending shockwaves across the district.

According to locals, the family of Gautam Yadav had dinner and went to sleep and during the night fire erupted in the house suddenly trapping the members inside including Yadav, his wife Varsha Devi (30), and their two children, Jyoti Kumari (4) and Pratyush (7).

Despite efforts Varsha and the children couldn't be saved. Yadav also suffered serious burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Officials said the cause of the blaze was yet to be identified, and only a detailed probe would determine whether the fire was intentional or spontaneous.

They said locals and police responded immediately and rushed fire engines to the spot to extinguish the flames. However, the fire had already taken a toll on the family.

“We were asleep when we heard the screaming. We went outside and found Yadav’s house on fire. We attempted to save the family, but it was too late,” said a neighbour.

Pirpainti Police Station in-charge Neeraj Kumar said the police had launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

