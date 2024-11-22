ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Midnight Blaze Kills Woman And Two Children In Baghalpur

Bhagalpur: At least three persons, including two children, were killed in a devastating fire in this district of Bihar. The incident took place late Thursday night in the Athani Diara area after a house caught fire and trapped a family inside, sending shockwaves across the district.

According to locals, the family of Gautam Yadav had dinner and went to sleep and during the night fire erupted in the house suddenly trapping the members inside including Yadav, his wife Varsha Devi (30), and their two children, Jyoti Kumari (4) and Pratyush (7).

Despite efforts Varsha and the children couldn't be saved. Yadav also suffered serious burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Officials said the cause of the blaze was yet to be identified, and only a detailed probe would determine whether the fire was intentional or spontaneous.