AK-47, AK-56, 500 Rounds Of Live Cartridges, Weapons Recovered From Suspended ASI's House In Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur: A huge cache of weapons has been recovered from the house of suspended ASI Saroj Singh in the Mohiuddin Nagar police station area in Samastipur, Bihar. It is said that the STF team had reached Saroj Singh's house late at night and started conducting searches. Firing started from Saroj Singh's house as soon as the police team was seen, and then the STF also retaliated.

After this, the police teams from several police stations raided the house simultaneously. During this, about 500 rounds of live cartridges and weapons were recovered from the house. However, the police are yet to confirm this.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Samastipur. (ETV Bharat)

A huge cache of weapons found: According to local sources, the STF and district police conducted a raid and recovered AK-47, AK-56, a double-barreled gun, three country-made pistols and live cartridges from the house. During this raid, four people, including Saroj Singh, were taken into custody by the police. Apart from STF, police from Patori Mohanpur, Mohaddinagar, and Vidyapati Nagar police stations took part in these searches.

It may be recalled that Saroj Singh was suspended a year ago. He was accused of getting jobs in the army illegally, colluding with criminals and smuggling illegal weapons.

In this case, no statement about the recovered weapons has been issued by Patori DSP and District Police Captain Ashok Mishra. He, however, said, "Action is still going on. Full information will be given only after the action is completed. At present, instructions have been issued to all the people of the entire village to keep the windows and doors closed."