Bihar Man Who Went To Dubai For Job Goes Missing, Family Seeks Govt's Aid
The father said Manoj Shah had left on April 7, 2023, on a flight from Mumbai to work for a construction company named Tiger Group.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
Saran: The family of a man from Bihar's Saran district, who went missing in Dubai, has been running from pillar to post to get updates on him. However, they are yet to see any administrative action on the matter. Manoj Shah went to Dubai two years ago through an agent to work for the Tiger Group construction, and his family could not reach out to him for the last 1.5 years.
Ganesh Prasad, his father, said, "Manoj left for Dubai on April 7, 2023, from Mumbai to Sharjah by flight on the request of Fayaz Ahmed, a resident of Mali Tola. He had talked about working in a construction company named Tiger. I took a loan of Rs 70,000 to pay Fayaz."
Ganesh, who drives an auto for a livelihood, said Manoj was in touch with the family for about six months, and after that, all communications came to a halt. "An application was submitted to the local police station regarding this, but no action was taken. After this, I appealed to Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy," said
When Ganesh contacted the Dubai-based company, he came to know that Manoj had left it and fled. However, he suspects something is wrong with their version. "My demand is that Manoj should be brought back. The government should take the initiative in this regard. Everyone in the family is worried. We have not talked to him for a long time," a worried Ganesh said.
Sushila Devi, Manoj's mother, said, "My son was very happy with his work. During this time, he had also sent Rs 21,000 back home. In October, his mobile suddenly started saying switched off. We tried to contact our son through the agent, but could not find anything."
Ashish Kumar, in charge of the Siwan police station, said, "An application about the missing youth has been received from his parents. We have investigated the matter and tried to talk to the embassy. His parents had also met Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy."
"He was working in Tiger Company located in Dubai. The manager of that company said that this boy has disappeared from here on his own. We have lodged an FIR against him, and further action will be taken after receiving a detailed report," he added.
Also Read