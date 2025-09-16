ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Who Went To Dubai For Job Goes Missing, Family Seeks Govt's Aid

The consrruction company in Dubai where Manoj used to work. ( ETV Bharat )

Published : September 16, 2025

Saran: The family of a man from Bihar's Saran district, who went missing in Dubai, has been running from pillar to post to get updates on him. However, they are yet to see any administrative action on the matter. Manoj Shah went to Dubai two years ago through an agent to work for the Tiger Group construction, and his family could not reach out to him for the last 1.5 years. Ganesh Prasad, his father, said, "Manoj left for Dubai on April 7, 2023, from Mumbai to Sharjah by flight on the request of Fayaz Ahmed, a resident of Mali Tola. He had talked about working in a construction company named Tiger. I took a loan of Rs 70,000 to pay Fayaz." Ganesh, who drives an auto for a livelihood, said Manoj was in touch with the family for about six months, and after that, all communications came to a halt. "An application was submitted to the local police station regarding this, but no action was taken. After this, I appealed to Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy," said Manoj Shah, the missing youth. (ETV Bharat)