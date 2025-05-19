ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Man, Wanted In Murder Case, Arrested After Gunfight With Police

A man was arrested after a gunfight with the police in Bihar's Gayaji on Monday. He was wanted in a double murder case.

Bihar: Man, Wanted In Murder Case, Arrested After Gunfight With Police
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 19, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Gayaji: A man wanted in a double murder case was arrested after a gunfight with the police in Bihar's Gayaji district on Monday, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, police reached the Telbigha area where the accused, identified as Nitish, was hiding, SSP Anand Kumar said.

"Spotting the police, he started firing. Police also opened fire in self-defence and overpowered him," he said. "The accused sustained bullet injuries on his leg. He was taken to the nearest hospital, and his condition was stated to be out of danger. His statement will be recorded soon," Kumar said.

No police personnel were injured in the gunfight, he said.

Gayaji: A man wanted in a double murder case was arrested after a gunfight with the police in Bihar's Gayaji district on Monday, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, police reached the Telbigha area where the accused, identified as Nitish, was hiding, SSP Anand Kumar said.

"Spotting the police, he started firing. Police also opened fire in self-defence and overpowered him," he said. "The accused sustained bullet injuries on his leg. He was taken to the nearest hospital, and his condition was stated to be out of danger. His statement will be recorded soon," Kumar said.

No police personnel were injured in the gunfight, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHARGUNFIGHTMURDERARRESTBIHAR MAN ARRESTED IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.