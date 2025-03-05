Bihar Man Loses Rs 2 Cr Via Online Cricket Betting, Dies By Suicide

Banka: A 38-year-old man from Bihar's Banka district, who lost Rs two crore on online cricket betting, died by suicide in his house on Tuesday evening, police said. A note has been recovered from the spot, they added.

Police identified the man as Sushant (38), resident of Vijaynagar locality of Banka. SHO of Banka Town, Rakesh Kumar said a note found from the spot claimed the lure of online game caused acute financial stress compelling him to take the drastic step.

In his note, Sushant stated he was living in Banka since 2021 and started playing Dream11 during the Covid-19 pandemic but became addicted to it. He said he won only a few times but most of the times, incurred losses. With his losses rising, he first took a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh and then Rs 50,000 but lost the entire amount along with registering fresh losses, his note stated. He has apologised to his family members for ending his life.

According to the police, Sushant's losses currently stand at Rs two crore. He was engaged in brick business at Vijaynagar Chowk while his father, Shravan Sah runs a grocery shop at Shivaji Chowk. Sushant wrote that moneylenders were constantly pestering him.

"An information was received about the incident and a team reached the spot. Here, a note was also found which was allegedly written by the man before he ended his life. Prima facie it seems that he was under stress due to debt caused by playing online games. The incident is being investigated," Rakesh Kumar, SHO Banka Town said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' Helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.