Bihar: Man Kills His Constable Wife, Mother And Two Children Before Ending His Own Life

Bhagalpur (Bihar): In a shocking incident reported from Bihar, a man allegedly strangled his wife, mother and two children to death and ended his own life later in Bhagalpur district of the state, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of the five family members were recovered by the police from the government quarters (CB 38) of Bhagalpur Police Line in Bihar. The motive behind the incident was not immediately known.

The deceased constable has been identified as Neetu Kumari. According to the police, Neetu's husband first strangled his wife, mother and both his children to death. Later, he ended his life by suicide by hanging himself from the fan. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot as per police.

'Strained Relationship Between Husband-Wife: Bhagalpur DIG Vivekanand, who reached the spot as part of the investigation, said that the victims are residents of Buxar district. Their family members have been informed about the incident. He said that the deceased Neetu Kumari was a constable of 2015 batch. She had a love marriage with Pankaj but the relationship between the husband and wife was not good for some time, the DIG said.

DIG Vivekanand said that it has been learned from the locals that there was a dispute between the two for the last several days. There has been a fight between the two yesterday evening as well. However, Neetu had never lodged any complaint against her husband.

“The reason for the murder seems to be mutual discord but it is difficult to say anything clearly right now. We will be able to tell only after investigating all the aspects. A suicide note has been found from the scene, in which the allegation of having an affair with someone has been made. The police has started investigating the matter," DIG Bhagalpur said.