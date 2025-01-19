‘Loss Of Rs 250, Mental Agony’: Bihar Man Files Court Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi For Comments Against BJP, RSS

Samastipur: A complaint was filed against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a Bihar court on Saturday for his controversial remarks this week on the “capture of institutions” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the “fight with the Indian state.”.

The complainant, Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary, alleged that the statement made by Gandhi at the inauguration of the Congress’s new headquarters in Delhi, ‘Indira Bhavan,’ hurt his feelings, brought him "mental agony," and in panic, a bucket full of milk fell from his hand; thereby he suffered a financial loss of Rs 250.

The plea has been filed at Rosera Civil Court in Samastipur, Bihar, asking it to take action against Gandhi for his alleged remarks that “his fight is with the BJP, RSS, and the Indian State.”

Plea Against Rahul Gandhi

Chaudhary, a resident of Sonupur village of Samastipur district, alleged that Gandhi had given an “inflammatory speech" against the political system of India on Wednesday (January 15). He alleged that being an Indian, he was deeply hurt by Gandhi's speech after he watched it on a TV at home.

“As soon as I saw the statement against the Indian State by Rahul Gandhi, I got hurt and panicked, due to which a pail with five litres of milk slipped from my hand, and I suffered a loss of Rs 250. The statement made me insecure and brought me mental agony,” he said in the complaint.

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Statement

Addressing the workers at the Congress headquarters on Wednesday, Gandhi said, “Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting the BJP or the RSS, then you have not understood what is happening. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state itself.”

He was criticising RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat’s statement that the date of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as the “true Independence” of India.

The BJP has slammed Gandhi for these remarks, the party's National President, JP Nadda, accusing him of working towards “breaking India and dividing our society.”