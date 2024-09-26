Bihar: Man Earning Rs 10,000 A Month Gets Income Tax Notice Of Rs 2 Cr In Gaya

Gaya (Bihar): A man from Bihar's Gaya district, earning Rs 10,000 a month, was taken aback when he received an Income Tax (IT) notice of Rs 2 crore and asked to deposit Rs 67 lakh within two days.

Rajiv Kumar Verma, a resident of Nai Godown Mohalla under Kotwali police station of Gaya, works at a godown of an oil wholesaler. The I-T notice left him panic-stricken and he even stopped going to work in fear. Later on being convinced by neighbours, Rajiv reached the Income Tax Department office, where he was asked to go for appeal.

An I-T Department official said, "If whatever the youth is saying is true, then it could be some technical error. He will have to file an appeal and inform about the entire situation.''

The tax notice sent by the I-T Department states that Rajiv opened a Fixed Deposit (FD) of Rs 2 crore in the financial year 2015-16 but never filed any income tax return.

Rajiv said that although he had opened the FD in 2015, he had prematurely withdrawn it the next year itself as he needed money. During these years, he has been working with a wholesale oil and refinery businessman, he said.

According to Rajiv, he earns a meagre Rs 10,000 a month and has no knowledge about filing tax returns. "I came to know about income tax return only after receiving the tax notice. How can a person earning Rs 10,000 file tax return?" he asked.