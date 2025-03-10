Bihar Man Dies By Suicide Over Marital Issues, Leaves Behind 8-Page Note

Bhagalpur: A 26-year-old grocery seller allegedly died by suicide here in Bihar and left an 8-page note highlighting deep marital discord and his struggles with his wife and in-laws.

The deceased, Deepak Kumar, a resident of the Moiddinagar area, was found dead in his room on Sunday, after which police rushed to the spot and recovered an alleged “suicide note.” His brother, Bunty Kumar, alleged that Deepak’s wife and mother-in-law would torture him a lot.

“The mother-in-law always taunted, and she was not ready to send her daughter to her in-laws. For a year, Deepak's wife, Rakhi Roy, had left him and was living in her maternal home,” Bunty said.

Brother of deceased narrating the incident (ETV Bharat)

“Deepak's income was low, which led to further torture. His in-laws were not happy with his income. They used to say that they would let their daughter go to her in-laws' house only if he earned one lakh rupees a month,” Bunty said.

He claimed that Deepak had been writing the suicide note for the last three months as he was frustrated due to continuous harassment. “Deepak's brother-in-law had also allegedly beaten him up when he went to his in-laws' house to bring his wife back. He has been writing this suicide note in English for the last 9 days. After four years of marriage, he got fed up with life and took this extreme step. The reason for suicide is his wife and mother-in-law, as they put him in a distressing situation,” Bunty added.

Meanwhile, the police sent the body for a post-mortem and called the FSL team to investigate the incident. However, they were yet to release an official statement.

Suicide Is Not a Solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline, at 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.