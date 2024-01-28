'No question of going anywhere now': Back in NDA, Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for record 9th time

Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM for 9th time; BJP leaders sworn-in as his deputies

Patna: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 9th time on Sunday hours after he had resigned from the same post and then staked claim to form the government with BJP's support.

The dramatic volte-face saw him ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, capped days of high political drama and blame game. It is also seen as a big setback for the opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here. Along with him, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the Kumar-led government. Six other people also took oath as ministers.

Kumar had earlier in the day resigned as the chief minister, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA. BJP national president JP Nadda among other leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan was also present on the occasion.

