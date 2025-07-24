Bihar Assembly Touches A New Low With Expletives Hurled At Leader Of Opposition Tejashwi

By Dev Raj
Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed a new low on Thursday as a verbal clash between the treasury and the opposition benches degenerated into expletives and personal taunts.
The situation led to pandemonium and MLAs from both the sides almost came to fisticuffs. The marshals deputed inside the House separated them and the Opposition staged a walkout. The session was adjourned for around an hour following the incident.
“There are two deputy chief ministers. One is foulmouth and the other is loudmouth. I was talking about a journalist who has shown the ground reality of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the state government has registered an FIR against him,” leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav told media persons on the sidelines of the Assembly session.
Speaking further Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi claimed that deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary was shouting that the concerned journalist was a fake.
“I asked who was he (Samrat) to decide if the person was a fake or not. At this Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Taraiya, Janak Singh, who is an extortionist, stood up and showered expletives about my mother and sisters. Lalganj MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh joined him and also broke the mike,” Tejashwi said.
“What is now left for the House? When the deputy chief minister, the leadership is like this then one can imagine what their MLAs would be like? There were continuous attempts to disturb my speech but I never uttered even a single abusive word,” he added.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Janak Singh told ETV Bharat that he has not uttered any abusive word against Tejashwi.
"I will resign if Tejashwi proves that I uttered any expletive. He should resign if he fails to do so," Janak said.
The leader of Opposition asserted that he has been in politics for over 10 years, but never uttered any expletives against anyone. He also clarified that wetting the pants was not an abusive phrase, but was just a taunt.
“That person was using abusive words about my parents, mother and sisters. I have complained to the speaker about it and have asked to take out the video recording to check his words. The deputy chief ministers and their disciples are abusing me,” Tejashwi said.
It all started during the post-lunch session when the leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav raised the issue of paper leaks in competitive and paper leak examinations in the state. He termed the state as “number one in paper leaks”, which was fiercely opposed by deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary.
The heated verbal duel continued for some time after which Tejashwi raised concerns over irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
“A fraud is happening in the name of voter verification. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are signing the enumeration forms on their own, while the government is registering FIRs against journalists revealing the irregularities in the SIR process. Who are you to file FIRs against journalists,” asked Tejashwi.
Samrat, who was already simmering due to the previous exchange, hit back with a personal attack at the RJD leader.
“What can a person whose father is a criminal say? Go away. You are a robber,” Choudhary told Tejashwi, sparking an uproar from the Opposition.
Reacting to it, Tejashwi said: “You will wet your pants if you speak so loudly.”
All hell broke loose after it and the ruling and the Opposition MLAs tried to physically attack each other. The marshals reacted quickly and checked them from doing so.
During his address, the RJD leader also accused the BJP of “hijacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar”. He questioned his (Nitish’s) absence from key meetings and programmes, including NITI Aayog meeting and Bihar Investors Meet, and asserted that a courageous Chief Minister was needed instead of an unconscious one.
Parliamentary affairs minister and senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary retorted to Tejashwi that he was also in the government with the Chief Minister but his efforts to hijack him went in vain as nobody could do so with Nitish.
Furthering his attack, Tejashwi questioned the BJP’s commitment to Nitish Kumar and asked why the BJP was not confirming that he would remain the Chief Minister in 2025. “This is a dilapidated government.”
As the acrimonious exchange increased, another deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha butted in by attacking Tejashwi and his father – former Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad.
“Your father robbed Bihar and turned it into a dilapidated state. Nitish ji brought it back on the tracks of development,” Sinha said.