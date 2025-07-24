ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Assembly Touches A New Low With Expletives Hurled At Leader Of Opposition Tejashwi

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed a new low on Thursday as a verbal clash between the treasury and the opposition benches degenerated into expletives and personal taunts.

The situation led to pandemonium and MLAs from both the sides almost came to fisticuffs. The marshals deputed inside the House separated them and the Opposition staged a walkout. The session was adjourned for around an hour following the incident.

“There are two deputy chief ministers. One is foulmouth and the other is loudmouth. I was talking about a journalist who has shown the ground reality of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the state government has registered an FIR against him,” leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav told media persons on the sidelines of the Assembly session.

Speaking further Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi claimed that deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary was shouting that the concerned journalist was a fake.

“I asked who was he (Samrat) to decide if the person was a fake or not. At this Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Taraiya, Janak Singh, who is an extortionist, stood up and showered expletives about my mother and sisters. Lalganj MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh joined him and also broke the mike,” Tejashwi said.

“What is now left for the House? When the deputy chief minister, the leadership is like this then one can imagine what their MLAs would be like? There were continuous attempts to disturb my speech but I never uttered even a single abusive word,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Janak Singh told ETV Bharat that he has not uttered any abusive word against Tejashwi.

"I will resign if Tejashwi proves that I uttered any expletive. He should resign if he fails to do so," Janak said.

The leader of Opposition asserted that he has been in politics for over 10 years, but never uttered any expletives against anyone. He also clarified that wetting the pants was not an abusive phrase, but was just a taunt.

“That person was using abusive words about my parents, mother and sisters. I have complained to the speaker about it and have asked to take out the video recording to check his words. The deputy chief ministers and their disciples are abusing me,” Tejashwi said.