Bihar Leader Sadhu Yadav Enters Delhi Election Scene, Vows to Support Janhit Dal And Remove AAP

New Delhi: Bihar's prominent leader Sadhu Yadav has announced his entry into the Delhi Assembly elections, signalling a major shift in political dynamics. Sadhu Yadav, the brother of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and brother-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, made the declaration during a recent press conference.

Known for his influence during the Lalu-Rabri government, Yadav's political journey has taken multiple turns. After his fallout with Lalu and Rabri, he distanced himself from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and has been associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for several years, even contesting elections without success.

However, his announcement to support Janhit Dal in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections marks a significant development in his political career.

During the press conference, Sadhu Yadav expressed his intentions to campaign for Janhit Dal candidates in 22 Delhi constituencies, particularly those with a significant Purvanchal voter base. "We want to remove the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and bring Janhit Dal to power," Yadav said, adding that the AAP had failed the people of Delhi, Particularly regarding issues like employment and electricity.

Yadav criticised both AAP and BJP, calling them problematic for Delhi. He urged the public to defeat both parties in the elections. When questioned about his strategy behind supporting Janhit Dal, despite being a member of the BSP, Sadhu Yadav, emphasised his personal connection with the Janhit Dal's National President Anshuman Joshi. "We are supporting Janhit Dal because Anshuman Joshi is a close friend, and we believe in the party's agenda for Delhi," he said.

Responding to queries about whether this meant he would join Janhit Dal, Yadav firmly denied it. "Supporting a party does not mean joining it. Like many leaders who have shifter parties in the past, we also give and take support when needed," he said, referring to the past political alliances like those of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

While Sadhu Yadav, criticised AAP, he also praised the previous government of Sheila Dikshit, acknowledging the work she did for the national capital. "No one has worked for Delhi as much as Sheila Dikshit did," he remarked. However, he clarified that his praise for Sheila Dikshit's government did not imply support for the Congress in the Delhi elections.

When asked about his plans for the campaign, Yadav confirmed that he would be in Delhi until February, actively campaigning for Janhit Dal's candidates in the 22 Purvanchal-dominated constituencies. "We will go among the people and appeal for Janhit Dal's victory," he concluded.

Polling for the Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.