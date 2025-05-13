ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Launches French, German Courses In Engineering Colleges To Boost Global Employability

Patna: The Bihar government launched French and German language courses in its 15 engineering colleges on Tuesday to improve the employability of the students at the global level. It has plans to introduce courses in other languages as well.

Digitally inaugurating the French and German courses under the aegis of the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education (DSTTE), Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said, "Learning foreign languages will help enhance global opportunities, cross-cultural interactions, professional and personal growth of our engineering graduates. They would be a boon for them."

"We are going to introduce the Japanese language course also in the engineering colleges very soon to further boost the employability of the students," he added. Meena also highlighted the transformative journey of technical education in the state since 2015 and stressed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has identified education as a key pillar of economic and social development.

The inauguration event was graced by DSTTE secretary Pratima and director-cum-additional secretary Ahamad Mahmood. Pratima gave a comprehensive presentation showcasing the objectives, execution, and future expansion plans of the project.

"Following the successful implementation of the language project, it will be extended to all 38 government engineering colleges in Bihar, she said.

The Chief Secretary directed the DSTTE to seek transformative international collaborations with foreign universities and colleges to open the doors for the engineering undergraduates to engage in the student exchange programmes.