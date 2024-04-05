Bihar: Kuchaikot Police bust International Gang; Arrest 3 cyber criminals en route to Nepal

Gopalganj (Bihar): Kuchaikot Police busted an international racket and arrested three cyber criminals near the Balthari check post on Thursday, April 4. Police seized 8,774 SIM cards of various companies and Rs 18,800 in Nepali currency from the accused while the trio were on their way to Kathmandu, Nepal from Delhi.

As per police sources, the criminals were nabbed during a vehicle check when police stopped their car and thoroughly checked the four-wheeler and recovered hundreds of SIM cards and Nepali currency. The arrested cyber criminals- Mohammad Asmaul Shaikh (24), resident of Sujapur, West Bengal, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain (34), resident of Bromotor, and Noor Alam (39), resident of Mosimpur are being interrogated by the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Swarn Prabhat said that strictness has been intensified in view of the Lok Sabha election commencing April 19. Vehicles entering Bihar from UP is being intensively checked.

On April 4, while conducting vehicle checks, Kuchayakot police checked a car at the Balthari check post on the border lining UP-Bihar. The car with a West Bengal number plate was stopped and checked following which the recoveries were made. Police have also seized the car for further investigation.

Transactions worth lakhs of rupees have been revealed in the mobile phone found by the police. The police is busy taking action to arrest all other cyber criminals associated with this gang.

"Everyone was preparing to buy SIM cards from Delhi and take them to Nepal. Some SIM cards have been activated while some are not. Transactions worth lakhs of rupees have been made in the mobile phones found by the police. The police is planning to arrest the all other criminals associated with this gang. Investigation is now being conducted on the forward-backward linkage." said the SP.