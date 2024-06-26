ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Journalist Shivshankar Jha Stabbed To Death In Muzaffarpur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Shivshankar Jha, a journalist was returning home last night when he was stabbed to death in Muzaffarpur. The matter is being probed from all angles, police said.

Bihar Journalist Shivshankar Jha Stabbed To Death In Muzaffarpur
Bereaved family members (ETV Bharat Photo)

Muzaffarpur: A journalist was stabbed to death by unknown miscreants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Tuesday night, police said. An investigation has been initiated in this connection.

The incident took place in Maripur village under Maniyari police station area. The deceased has been identified as Shivshankar Jha.

Jha, a resident of Maripur village was returning home on his bike, when some unknown miscreants stopped his way and attacked him near the Shiva temple. They stabbed him with a knife following which, he sustained severe injuries. He had deep wounds in the neck.

On information, a police team rushed to the spot and rushed him to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). Police said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained yet. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

SI, Maniyari police station, Jaishankar Rai said, "It has been reported that a youth was stabbed at Maripur Chowk. When we reached the spot, the youth was lying unconscious with severe injuries and was struggling to breath. He was immediately taken to SKMCH, where he was declared dead on arrival. Probe is underway to find out as to why the incident occurred. Also, process is on to identify and arrest the accused."

Police said CCTV footage of the nearby areas will be examined.

