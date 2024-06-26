Bihar Journalist Shivshankar Jha Stabbed To Death In Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: A journalist was stabbed to death by unknown miscreants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Tuesday night, police said. An investigation has been initiated in this connection.

The incident took place in Maripur village under Maniyari police station area. The deceased has been identified as Shivshankar Jha.

Jha, a resident of Maripur village was returning home on his bike, when some unknown miscreants stopped his way and attacked him near the Shiva temple. They stabbed him with a knife following which, he sustained severe injuries. He had deep wounds in the neck.

On information, a police team rushed to the spot and rushed him to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). Police said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained yet. The incident has triggered panic in the area.