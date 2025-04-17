ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Jilted Lover Kills Woman, Her Mother; Later Shoots Himself Dead In Nalanda

Nalanda: A man in Bihar's Nalanda shot and killed a 22-year-old woman and her mother after entering their home in Silav, police said on Thursday.

The accused, upset over the girl's scheduled engagement, later shot himself, they said. According to Sunil Kumar Singh, Rajgir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 6 pm, when the accused, identified as Manish Kumar, barged into the house of his alleged girlfriend, Poonam Kumari, and began firing.

Singh said that Poonam and her 35-year-old mother, Putus Devi, died on the spot due to multiple bullet injuries. "Manish then shot himself in the head. He was rushed to the Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, in a critical condition and later referred to Patna for advanced medical treatment, but he succumbed on the way," added the senior police official.

The police official said that Manish had developed a friendship with Poonam's brother in school, and through this connection, he became close to Poonam.

"Their relationship grew stronger with time, and they even started discussing their marriage. However, when Poonam's family got to know about this relationship, they stopped her education and started looking for an ideal groom for her. Poonam's engagement was scheduled for April 28, which enraged Manish, and he pressured Poonam to elope with him. Poonam refused, and her mother reprimanded Manish, following which he killed them and died by suicide," the police official added.