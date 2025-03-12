Bihar JD(U) Leader Demands 2-Hour Holi Break For Friday Prayers In State; Expresses Regret Later

Darbhanga: Mayor of Bihar's Darbhanga and JD(U) leader, Anjum Ara has asked Hindus to take a 2-hour break from Holi celebrations on Friday March 14 in view of the congregational prayers to be offered by Muslims in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.
The Holi festival coinciding with Friday congregational prayers has sparked communal tensions and heated up politics in the state.
Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara, while talking to journalists, said that in view of the Holi and Ramzan's Friday prayers falling on the same day, there should be a break of two hours to allow Muslims to offer congregational prayers.
“We want that Holi should be stopped for two hours that day, because the time of Friday cannot be extended,” Ara said.
However, Ara later expressed reget over her remarks saying she only wanted to maintain peace during the festival.
#WATCH | Bihar | On her earlier statement, Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara says, " i have expressed regret over my statement. from early in the morning, the people are calling me bangladeshi and anti-national... my intention was for peace to be maintained in darbhanga. but, if anyone's… pic.twitter.com/Bo3cXLlVPw— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2025
"I have expressed regret over my statement. From early in the morning, the people are calling me Bangladeshi and anti-national... My intention was for peace to be maintained in Darbhanga. But, if anyone's faith has been hurt, I express regret over my statement," she said.
Earlier, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur 'Bachol' had advised Muslims to stay at home on Holi.
The statements by the leaders come after a meeting of the Peace Committee was held on Tuesday in Darbhanga Collectorate which was chaired by District Magistrate and Police Officers to maintain communal harmony during Holi festival in Ramadan.
In the meeting also, Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara demanded the district administration to ban Holi programs for 2 hours in view of Friday congregational prayers.
Coming out of the meeting of the Peace Committee, Ara said that on Friday, people playing Holi should maintain distance from mosques for two hours.
Ara said that Holi and Ramzan have been celebrated together peacefully many times before as well.
BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachol said that the Mayor of Darbhanga wants to incite violence in the society.
Meanwhile, reacting to Ara's statement, JDU leader and minister Shravan Kumar termed the statement of Darbhanga mayor as her personal statement.
