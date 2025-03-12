ETV Bharat / state

Bihar JD(U) Leader Demands 2-Hour Holi Break For Friday Prayers In State; Expresses Regret Later

Darbhanga: Mayor of Bihar's Darbhanga and JD(U) leader, Anjum Ara has asked Hindus to take a 2-hour break from Holi celebrations on Friday March 14 in view of the congregational prayers to be offered by Muslims in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

The Holi festival coinciding with Friday congregational prayers has sparked communal tensions and heated up politics in the state.

Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara, while talking to journalists, said that in view of the Holi and Ramzan's Friday prayers falling on the same day, there should be a break of two hours to allow Muslims to offer congregational prayers.

“We want that Holi should be stopped for two hours that day, because the time of Friday cannot be extended,” Ara said.

However, Ara later expressed reget over her remarks saying she only wanted to maintain peace during the festival.

"I have expressed regret over my statement. From early in the morning, the people are calling me Bangladeshi and anti-national... My intention was for peace to be maintained in Darbhanga. But, if anyone's faith has been hurt, I express regret over my statement," she said.