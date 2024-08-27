'I Also Had To Face This As A Child': Bihar's Innovative Teacher Khushboo Kumari Who Teaches Good And Bad Touch To Students

Banka (Bihar): Amid shocking cases of sexual abuse of children in the country, a teacher in Bihar's Banka is winning hearts by teaching her students in an innovative way about good and bad touch to report sexual abuse at the very outset.

Khushboo Anand posted at the Kathun Madhya Vidyalaya in Banka whose innovative way to teach Hindi grammar to her students through the 'sing and dance' way had recently gone viral, has another job at hand: teaching her students to discern between good and bad touch.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Khushboo talked about her latest innovative way of teaching her students about good and bad touch.

Here is an excerpt of the educator's interview.

Whoever It Is, Oppose It Immediately: Educator Khushboo teaches that no matter who it is, if someone touches you in a wrong way, then oppose it immediately. Not only this, inform your parents and teacher about it.

'I Also Had To Face This': Khushboo said her innovative way of teaching students about good and bad touch is inspired from her personal experience. “I was also a child. When I was young, I also did not know what is 'good touch and bad touch'. I also had to face all these situations. When I realized that today a lot of wrong is happening with children, then we decided to do this,” she said.

"If anything is taught to children with love and by touching their heart, then children learn that thing more readily," Khushboo added.

Khushboo's students too corroborated to her views and they too have quickly picked what good and bad touch means.

''Good touch means when someone touches our body parts nicely, i.e. when someone blesses us by placing his hand on our cheeks, nose or head and touches these body parts nicely, then it is called good touch, while bad touch is the opposite,'' a girl student said.

'Sexual Assault Against Women A Sensitive Issue': Asked about the idea behind her innovative teaching, Khushboo said, “I am also a woman. This is a very sensitive issue. I came to know through social media and newspapers that such incidents are happening every day. In my neighbouring block Chanan, a similar painful incident happened with a class 3rd girl student there and she was killed very mercilessly”.

“When I came across such incidents in the media, I taught my young children and recorded it and put it on social media so that other parents can get help. If someone's life is saved after watching our video, then this mission will be successful,” she added.

Pertinently, Khushboo's mission to teach girl students about good and bad touch comes amid rising sexual assaults on children. A 4-year-old girl was recently raped in Badlapur, Maharashtra, a 12-year-old girl in Ara, Bihar, even as a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Banka. According to the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), every day 351 children are victims of violence in the country, out of which 130 children are victims of sexual abuse.