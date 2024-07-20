Bihar: INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest Against 'Deteriorating Law And Order' Situation

INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest Against 'Deteriorating Law And Order' Situation (ETV Bharat)

Patna (Bihar): The opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday took out a protest march against the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in the state over the “rising crime” in Bihar.

The protest comes in the wake of murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani, who was killed by unknown assailants in Bihar's Darbhangaon Monday night.

Several leaders of the constituent parties of the INDIA bloc including the Congress and the RJD marched from Income Tax Square to DM office in the capital Patna with the respective party flags and raised slogans against the Nitish Kumar government. At the Income Tax Square, the police force deployed at the spot had barricaded to stop the protest march, but the leaders broke it and moved forward leading to a clash.

Bihar Pradesh Congress President Akhilesh Singh said that the NDA government was silent on the rising criminal incidents in Bihar. “The government holds high level meetings but despite this, criminal incidents are not stopping. The government will have to answer this. We will also get the answer in the Bihar Assembly session,” Singh said.

"When the families of Bihar leaders are not safe, the public is not safe, then why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sitting on the throne. Bihar is not being managed by such a Chief Minister. Instead of taking action, the Chief Minister is looking at his vote. Nitish Kumar will have to bear the consequences of this in the upcoming assembly elections in 2025," Singh said.

Singh said that the protest march was the “voice of the people of Bihar”. “The people of Bihar are very worried about the increasing crime. The workers of India Alliance are the voice of the people,” he added. Akhilesh Singh said that they have taken out protest marches in all the districts of Bihar and have submitted a memorandum to the DM at the district headquarters.

Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed said that all the constituent parties including Congress, RJD, Left parties took part in the protest. Ahmad accused the police administration of foiling the protest.

“But we will not stop but will show and tell Nitish Kumar that you cannot ignore the opposition and the public,” he said.

"Nitish Kumar will have to bear the brunt of this. Criminal incidents are happening in Bihar in the state of good governance. BJP is also with them. Instead of preventing crime, the police is busy catching liquor. They demand money even for registering a case. But today such criminal incidents are happening in his rule, due to which the people of Bihar are very worried,” Ahmed said.