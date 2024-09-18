ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Hundreds Of Houses Set On Fire In Nawada

Nawada (Bihar): Over a hundred houses were set on fire in the Dalit settlement of Krishna Nagar Tola in Dadour village under the Mufassil police station area of Bihar's Nawada district, sources said on Wednesday.

The fire was allegedly set by goons and it left hundreds of families homeless. Several animals also died in the incident in the Nawada district. While the residents managed to escape, the houses were burnt to ashes, sources added.

According to sources, more than 100 Mahadalit families were residing in the settlement. Sources alleged that Nandu Paswan, a strongman from the nearby Pranbigha village, along with his henchmen, instigated the fire and violence.