ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Hundreds Of Houses Set On Fire In Nawada

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

More than 100 Mahadalit families were residing in the settlement. Sources alleged that Nandu Paswan, a strongman from the nearby Pranbigha village, along with his henchmen, instigated the fire and violence.

Hundreds Of Houses Set On Fire In Nawada
Hundreds Of Houses Set On Fire In Nawada (ETV Bharat)

Nawada (Bihar): Over a hundred houses were set on fire in the Dalit settlement of Krishna Nagar Tola in Dadour village under the Mufassil police station area of Bihar's Nawada district, sources said on Wednesday.

The fire was allegedly set by goons and it left hundreds of families homeless. Several animals also died in the incident in the Nawada district. While the residents managed to escape, the houses were burnt to ashes, sources added.

According to sources, more than 100 Mahadalit families were residing in the settlement. Sources alleged that Nandu Paswan, a strongman from the nearby Pranbigha village, along with his henchmen, instigated the fire and violence.

They also claimed that several people were beaten, and many were injured in the attack.

On receiving the information, senior officials, including Nawada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anoj Kumar and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Akhilesh Prasad, along with police forces rushed to the spot to manage the situation. Fire brigade vehicles are at the spot and are engaged to extinguish the fire. The Bihar police have detained several suspects and are conducting raids to apprehend others involved.

Read More

  1. Exploding Hezbollah Pagers In Apparent Israeli Attack Made By Hungarian Company, Taiwanese Firm Says
  2. Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed, 2 Injured As Soldier Fires At Colleagues In Balrampur

Nawada (Bihar): Over a hundred houses were set on fire in the Dalit settlement of Krishna Nagar Tola in Dadour village under the Mufassil police station area of Bihar's Nawada district, sources said on Wednesday.

The fire was allegedly set by goons and it left hundreds of families homeless. Several animals also died in the incident in the Nawada district. While the residents managed to escape, the houses were burnt to ashes, sources added.

According to sources, more than 100 Mahadalit families were residing in the settlement. Sources alleged that Nandu Paswan, a strongman from the nearby Pranbigha village, along with his henchmen, instigated the fire and violence.

They also claimed that several people were beaten, and many were injured in the attack.

On receiving the information, senior officials, including Nawada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anoj Kumar and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Akhilesh Prasad, along with police forces rushed to the spot to manage the situation. Fire brigade vehicles are at the spot and are engaged to extinguish the fire. The Bihar police have detained several suspects and are conducting raids to apprehend others involved.

Read More

  1. Exploding Hezbollah Pagers In Apparent Israeli Attack Made By Hungarian Company, Taiwanese Firm Says
  2. Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed, 2 Injured As Soldier Fires At Colleagues In Balrampur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOUSES SET ON FIRENAWADABIHARDALIT SETTLEMENTHUNDREDS OF HOUSES SET ON FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.