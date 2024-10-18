ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 80% Methyl Alcohol In Spurious Liquor Led To 47 Deaths

Patna: Investigations in the recent hooch tragedy in Bihar have revealed that high amount of methyl alcohol, which is toxic to humans, found in the spurious liquor led to 47 deaths across Saran, Siwan and Gopalganj districts while several others are currently undergoing treatment. It has been learnt that 32 people died in Siwan, 13 in Saran and 2 in Gopalganj.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Sameer said that samples of liquor were collected form the spot and sent for testing. The reports have revealed that the liquor samples contained 80 percent methyl alcohol or methanol, commonly called wood alcohol. This methyl alcohol caused the deaths, Sameer added.

"We are collecting information as to from where the liquor was purchased. We have recovered a polythene and a bottle from the crime scene. These were sent to the excise department. The samples were tested and we have received the report. Investigations have revealed that the liquor contains 80 percent methyl alcohol," Sameer said.

The administration constantly destroys illegal liquor furnaces and cracks down upon liquor mafias but incidents like the recent hooch tragedy keep occurring. Four people were admitted to Chhapra Sadar Hospital with complaints of blurred vision after they consumed spurious liquor. During the examination, doctors told that the blurred vision was an effect of spurious liquor. So far, more than seven people have lost their eyesight.

"In the last 24 hours, we have conducted 250 raids and seized around 1650 litres of alcohol from the district. This apart, over 13,500 litres of a solution has been recovered and everything is being destroyed. A total of 37 people have been arrested in this connection till now and our drive is on," Dr Kumar Ashish, SP Saran said.

Siwan DM Mukul Kumar Gupta told media persons that initially 15 people fell ill after drinking the liquor, of which four died and the remaining are being treated at PMCH in Siwan and Patna.