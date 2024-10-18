Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 43, CM Orders Investigation

Siwan/Saran: The death toll in the spurious liquor tragedy that occurred in Bihar on Tuesday night has risen to 43, with many others hospitalised. The incident took place in the Siwan and Saran districts of the state. 11 deaths were reported in Saran, 30 in Siwan, and two in Gopalganj. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered the DGP to investigate the matter.

73 people are currently hospitalised in Saran and Siwan, with many losing their eyesight due to liquor consumption. According to senior police officials, 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Saran district administration has formed an SIT to investigate the incident. Two police officers have been suspended. Saran District Magistrate Prashant Kumar CH said that the administration is investigating the incident. He assured that action will be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, the incident led to a political slugfest in the state with the opposition lashing out at the Nitish Kumar-led government for being ineffective in imposing the liquor ban in the state. "The liquor ban exists only on paper, and due to poisonous liquor, around 30 people have died, while many others have lost their eyesight. It is such a big incident, yet the honourable Prime Minister has not shown his condolences to the victims so far," said RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav.

The state government on its part assured of the strictest punishment to the guilty for the incident. A statewide ban on liquor was imposed in Bihar in 2016.