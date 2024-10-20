Bihar Hooch Tragedy: More Die In Saran and Siwan, Toll Climbs To 37

Chapra: The Bihar hooch tragedy has claimed 37 lives till Sunday but the unofficial toll goes up to 67.

According to the data available from administration, Siwan witnessed 28 deaths, Saran 7 and Gopalganj 2 while locals claimed that death toll is much higher with 48 deaths in Siwan, 17 in Saran and 2 in Gopalganj.

Locals even alleged that the victim families are being intimidated by the police and administration and compelled to change their statements. As per Chapra Sadar Hospital sources, no patient has come here within the last 24 hours while doctors and other officials are camping in the affected village and awareness campaigns are being run continuously.

Eight liquor traders arrested:

Chapra DM Aman Sameer said seven people are reported dead in the hooch case. An investigation team was set up under the instructions of Saran SP Kumar Ashish and eight hooch traders have been put behind bars so far. The Saran district administration is trying to generate awareness among people and raids are being conducted at many places.

Villagers complained that spurious liquor is readily available everywhere and blamed the government and the local administration for this. They have demanded that either a complete ban on liquor should be enforced or the ban should be lifted.

"If liquor is not banned then people will not consume spurious liquor, averting deaths. Some traders take advantage of the ban and sell spurious liquor to earn quick money," a villager said.

Government hiding actual death toll: villagers

Doctor at a local health centre in Ibrahimpur in Mashrakh said around 100 people fell ill after consuming spurious liquor while locals claimed that 50 to 60 have died in Chapra alone and accused that the administration is hiding the actual figures.

Many people cremated the bodies due to fear of the police and administration and so the actual death toll is unclear, said a local.

Following the hooch case, Asha and Jeevika workers are going door to door, generating awareness against spurious liquor. Health department teams are stationed at the affected villages, officials said.