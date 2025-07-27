Bihar Govt To Constitute Commission For Socio-Economic Upliftment Of Sanitation Workers

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that the state government would soon constitute a 'Safai Karmachari Commission' for the socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers. He announced the decision in a post on X ahead of state assembly polls scheduled later this year.

"I am pleased to inform that I have directed the department to constitute the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, grievance redressal, and monitoring of various welfare schemes for the rights and interests of sanitation workers in Bihar," the chief minister said.

This commission will provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on the protection of their rights, and take appropriate action to review and implement welfare schemes related to those engaged in sanitation work, he added.

"The Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission will consist of one chairperson, one vice-chairperson, and five members, including one woman/transgender. This commission will play a significant role in integrating the deprived sections of society engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream and contributing to their social and economic development," Kumar added. Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.

Earlier on Saturday, Nitish Kumar also announced an increase in the pension of retired journalists under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' scheme by Rs 9,000 per month. Now, all eligible retired journalists registered with the Bihar government will receive Rs 15,000 per month instead of the earlier monthly emolument of Rs 6,000.

Read More