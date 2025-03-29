ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Sacks Building Construction Dept Chief Engineer Tarini Das After ED Raids

The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 11.64 crore in cash during fresh searches related to a money laundering case involving IAS officer Hans.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Patna/New Delhi: The Bihar government on Friday sacked Building Construction department chief engineer, Tarini Das, a day after currency notes were seized from his house during a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering probe against IAS officer Sanjeev Hans.

A notice to this effect was issued by the department which also said departmental proceedings were being initiated against Das, who was on extension after superannuation. The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized cash worth Rs 11.64 crore after it conducted fresh searches against some people being probed in a money laundering case against Hans.

The raids were launched on Thursday at seven locations in Patna. The federal probe agency said in a statement that it searched the premises of Tarini Das, chief engineer of Bihar Building Construction Department (BCD); Mumukshu Chaudhary, joint secretary in Bihar government's finance department; and Umesh Kumar Singh, executive engineer of Urban Development and Housing Dept. (UDHD) among others.

The money laundering case against Hans, a 1997-batch IAS officer who last served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department, stems from a special vigilance unit FIR of Bihar Police. The ED has alleged that Hans "earned illicit money by indulging in corrupt practices" while holding various prime postings in Bihar government and also during his central deputations during 2018 -2023.

