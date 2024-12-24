Bihar Govt Portal Shows Male Teacher On Maternity Leave

Patna: Bihar education department has hit headlines, again for wrong reasons. This time, the department has grabbed attention after it declared a male BPSC teacher pregnant and sanctioned his maternity leave.

The strange incident has been reported at Hasanpur Osti High School in Hajipur Mahua block area. Jitendra Kumar Singh, a BPSC teacher at this school has been stated to be on leave due to pregnancy. This declaration has been made by the education department in its official portal, e-Shiksha Kosh, where the maternity leaves are registered.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Archana Kumari said Jitendra Kumar Singh's name was mistakenly included in the portal by the department and it will be rectified very soon.

"The error occurred due to some technical snag and it will be corrected. The teacher's leave has been marked under a category for which he is not even entitled. The CLs applied by women teachers are showing as ELs. Corrective action will be taken after looking into this matter. Male teachers also get a 15-day leave but under a separate category," the BEO said.

Bihar teachers are given maternity leave for 180 days. The government employees too are granted maternity leave for up to two children.

Notably, last month the department had warned all district education officers that laxity will be tolerated in inspections of schools and strict action will be taken against those responsible.