Bihar Govt Joins Hands With Yoga Institution To Devise Training Plan For Athletes

Patna: The Bihar government has teamed up with one of the most eminent yoga institutions - Bihar Yoga Bharti - also known as the Bihar School of Yoga, to develop a training plan to help sportspersons of the state excel in their disciplines with the help of various 'asanas' (postures) and 'pranayama' (breathing exercises), officials said.

"Padma Bhushan awardee Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, the head of Munger-based Bihar Yoga Bharati, is preparing a suitable yoga plan for our athletes. It will make Bihar the first state to seriously apply yoga practices to enhance the performance of sportspersons," Bihar State Sports Authority Director General (DG) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raveendran Shankaran said on Monday.

Videos of the training would also be uploaded on the internet to make it accessible to athletes in different parts of the country. "The plan will focus on asanas or postures that will help particular sports, pranayama that could help relieve competition-related anxiety and stress before and during the games, postures that will aid physical and mental recovery after losing in sports events, as well as special postures for female athletes during menstruation," Sankaran said.

The BSSA DG added that there was also a plan to create a high-quality video related to the plan developed by Swami Niranjanananda in cooperation with the state health department and upload them on the internet for the benefit of athletes across the country.

Sankaran said that a special yoga week would be organised for sportspersons culminating with International Yoga Day on June 21. During this, the athletes will have an opportunity to practice the training module prepared by Swami Niranjanananda.

Niranjanananda, 65, is an accomplished yogi trained by his guru, Swami Satyanand Saraswati, who founded the Bihar School of Yoga in 1963. He (Niranjanananda) later established India's first yoga university - Bihar Yoga Bharati - in 1994. He now leads yoga research and applications and is the author of several books on yoga, tantra and the Upanishads.