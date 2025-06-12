ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Hikes Allowances, Grants More Powers To Panchayat Representatives Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Patna: The Bihar government showered sops on public representatives under the three-tier local self-governance bodies in the poll-bound state. It hiked their monthly allowances and increased the power of village panchayat chiefs or ‘mukhiyas’. They will also get an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh in cases of death while in office.

The decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of Panchayat Raj representatives chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The move is being seen as an attempt by Nitish to woo the mukhiyas and other representatives of the Panchayat Raj system in the wake of the forthcoming Assembly elections, expected to be held in October and November. While the mukhiyas wield considerable power at the ground level, the other representatives are also influential in their respective areas.

“The mukhiyas can now grant administrative approval to MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) projects worth Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh earlier. I have also directed to increase the monthly allowances of all the representatives under the Panchayat Raj institutions,” Nitish announced after the meeting. Several ministers and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

“I am giving direction to increase the monthly allowances of public representatives of the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions by 1.5 times,” Nitish added. Speaking further, the Chief Minister asserted that the state government is aiming at completing the ‘Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan’ (panchayat government buildings) in all panchayats before the Assembly elections.

“Previously, the families of panchayat representatives used to get Rs 5 lakh ex gratia in case of their sudden demise, but now they will get the amount even if the death is under normal circumstances. I have also directed the senior officials to ensure treatment facilities from the Chief Minister Medical Relief Fund in case the panchayat representatives suffer from any disease,” Nitish added.