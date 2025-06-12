Bihar Govt Hikes Allowances, Grants More Powers To Panchayat Representatives Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Patna: The Bihar government showered sops on public representatives under the three-tier local self-governance bodies in the poll-bound state. It hiked their monthly allowances and increased the power of village panchayat chiefs or ‘mukhiyas’. They will also get an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh in cases of death while in office.
The decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of Panchayat Raj representatives chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The move is being seen as an attempt by Nitish to woo the mukhiyas and other representatives of the Panchayat Raj system in the wake of the forthcoming Assembly elections, expected to be held in October and November. While the mukhiyas wield considerable power at the ground level, the other representatives are also influential in their respective areas.
“The mukhiyas can now grant administrative approval to MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) projects worth Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh earlier. I have also directed to increase the monthly allowances of all the representatives under the Panchayat Raj institutions,” Nitish announced after the meeting. Several ministers and senior officials were also present at the meeting.
“I am giving direction to increase the monthly allowances of public representatives of the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions by 1.5 times,” Nitish added. Speaking further, the Chief Minister asserted that the state government is aiming at completing the ‘Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan’ (panchayat government buildings) in all panchayats before the Assembly elections.
“Previously, the families of panchayat representatives used to get Rs 5 lakh ex gratia in case of their sudden demise, but now they will get the amount even if the death is under normal circumstances. I have also directed the senior officials to ensure treatment facilities from the Chief Minister Medical Relief Fund in case the panchayat representatives suffer from any disease,” Nitish added.
The Chief Minister directed the district magistrates to dispose of applications of panchayat representatives for arms licences within the stipulated time. He also pointed out that the three-tier local self-governance bodies could now get development projects worth Rs 15 lakh implemented through the departments concerned. It would expedite the use of funds allotted under the 15th Finance Commission and the State Finance Commission.
Bihar has over 8,400 Panchayats, 533 Panchayat Samitis and 38 Zila Parishads. The panchayats are divided into 1.15 lakh wards. In addition, a gram kutchery (village cutcherry or) also functions in every panchayat for the settlement of minor civil and criminal disputes.
There are over 2.6 lakh representatives, including Zilla Parishad chairperson and deputy chairperson, panchayat samiti chief and deputy chief, mukhiya, deputy mukhiya ward members, sarpanch (gram kutchery or village court head), deputy sarpanch, panch (village kutchery or court member) and others at the block and district levels.
With the hike, they will get monthly allowances ranging from Rs 750 for ward members and village kutchery members to Rs 3,750 for mukhiyas, Rs 15,000 for panchayat samiti chief, and Rs 18,000 for Zila Parishad chairperson.
