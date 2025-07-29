Bihar Govt Dairy Push: 3 New Plants, 2 Milk Powder Units Coming Up

Patna: In an effort to provide impetus to the growth of dairying and milk products in the state, the Bihar government is going to establish three dairy plants with a combined capacity of 5 lakh litres per day and two milk powder manufacturing units with a daily total capacity of 60 metric tonnes.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The dairy units would be established at Darbhanga, Wazirganj (Gaya), and Gopalganj, while the milk powder manufacturing plants would be established at Dehri-on-Sone (Rohtas) and Sitamarhi.

“The three dairy plants would be established for Rs 176 crore. The capacity of the Darbhanga and Wazirganj units would be 2 lakh litres each per day, while that of Gopalganj would be 1 lakh litres daily,” Cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary S. Siddharth said.

Siddharth pointed out that the milk powder manufacturing plants would cost around Rs 140 crore. The capacity of both units would be 30 metric tonnes each per day.

Animal husbandry and fisheries resources additional chief secretary N. Vijaya Lakshmi, asserted that the dairy plants and milk powder manufacturing units were being set up in view of the increasing contribution of dairying in the agriculture sector’s gross domestic product in the state.

“The need for the dairy plants was felt due to the rising production of milk in the state, the improvement in the breeds of milch cattle, extension of cooperatives, for maintaining the quality of milk and raising the income of farmers,” Vijaya Lakshmi said.

She added that the dairy units would also help increase employment in their neighbouring areas and provide a timely milk supply to the people. The cost of the plants would be borne by loans from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation (COMFED) or the registered milk federations in the respective areas.

In another decision, the cabinet dismissed seven government doctors from service for remaining absent from duty for several years in an unauthorised manner. The dismissal followed the departmental proceedings against them.

The dismissed doctors were posted at hospitals in various districts and had not been on duty for four to nine years. In another major decision, the state cabinet approved the bringing of the ancient ‘Sita Kund Mela’ of Munger under the jurisdiction of the state fair authority for better management.

Sita Kund is located along the banks of the Ganga and is located around 8km from Munger town. It is famous for a temple, a hot water tank and a month-long fair that ends on the Holi festival. It is believed that Goddess Sita undertook the ‘agni pariksha’ (trial by fire) at the place. There are other tanks around it, but they contain cold water.

Lakhs of devotees, including around 5000 foreigners, visit Sita Kund every year during the fair, which is also famous for the sale of wooden furniture.