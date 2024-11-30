Bihar Govt Committed To Welfare Of Farmers: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said his government is committed to the welfare of farmers and is implementing various schemes covering the entire spectrum of agriculture for the benefit of cultivators in the state. Kumar said his government after coming to power in 2005 took several initiatives for the welfare of farmers.

"After coming to power in November 2005, we took several initiatives and launched schemes for the development of the agriculture sector and the benefit of farmers. Our government is committed to the welfare of farmers…. the state government is implementing various schemes covering the entire spectrum of agriculture for the benefit of farmers in the state", Kumar told journalists after inaugurating the four-day agri exhibition - 'Agro Bihar 2024' at Gandhi Maidan here.

He further said, "We launched an agriculture road map in the state in 2008 which increased the production and productivity of crops, fruits and vegetables in the state. We also took several steps to improve women's participation in the agriculture sector in the state…and the result is very positive".

Farmers are getting modern equipment related to farming, procuring high-quality seeds and availing benefits of several other schemes launched by the government, the CM said. Organising such an exhibition is also an initiative by the government where farmers can get updated information about the use of the latest technology in the agriculture sector, he added.

The CM, accompanied by state Agriculture minister Mangal Pandey and senior officials, also visited different stalls at the exhibition. "More than 125 stalls related to the agri-sector have been set up at the exhibition. Apart from Bihar, manufacturers of equipment used in the agriculture sector, from other states like Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are also participating in this exhibition.

Scientists, agricultural experts and entrepreneurs associated with the agricultural sector from Bihar as well as other states are also participating in the exhibition", a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said. Arrangements have also been made for 4,500 farmers from all districts of the state to visit the fair every day at government expense, said the statement.

"Farmers will also be trained at 'Kisan Pathshala' at the exhibition where they will get information about the latest agricultural machinery, crop residue management equipment and other materials", it said.