Bihar Governor Security Lapse: Watchman's Son On Duty In Father's Uniform, Caught On Selfie

Motihari (Bihar): An alleged security lapse was reported at a programme of Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in East Champaran on Tuesday when a watchman's son was found on duty wearing his father's uniform.

The matter was revealed after a selfie taken on the spot by some security guards, went viral on social media. On information, a probe was ordered and the watchman was suspended.

The incident occurred when Arlekar went to attend a programme organised by the Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Gandhi Auditorium at Raja Bazaar in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran today.

SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that after the watchman's son was seen among some security guards in the viral photograph, an investigation was held and the watchman was suspended, Mishra said.

Governor had inaugurated the programme at the university and it continued till 1:00 pm. The district administration had made stringent arrangements for the Governor's security.