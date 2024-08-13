ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Governor Security Lapse: Watchman's Son On Duty In Father's Uniform, Caught On Selfie

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

Son of a watchman, who was included in the duty roster for Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's visit to Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, reported to work wearing his father's uniform. The matter came to light after a selfie he had taken with three security guards went viral resulting which, the watchman has been suspended.

Watchman's son in father's uniform (ETV Bharat Photo)

Motihari (Bihar): An alleged security lapse was reported at a programme of Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in East Champaran on Tuesday when a watchman's son was found on duty wearing his father's uniform.

The matter was revealed after a selfie taken on the spot by some security guards, went viral on social media. On information, a probe was ordered and the watchman was suspended.

The incident occurred when Arlekar went to attend a programme organised by the Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Gandhi Auditorium at Raja Bazaar in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran today.

SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that after the watchman's son was seen among some security guards in the viral photograph, an investigation was held and the watchman was suspended, Mishra said.

Governor had inaugurated the programme at the university and it continued till 1:00 pm. The district administration had made stringent arrangements for the Governor's security.

Amid this, the watchman's son had turned up to work instead of his father, wearing the latter's uniform. He even went ahead to click a selfie along with three security guards. This photograph, which later went viral, not only revealed the identity of the watchman's son but also brought to fore the alleged security breach.

According to police, watchman, Ramjatan Yadav, a resident of Sapaha of Ghodasahan had been included in the duty roster of the Governor's visit. But instead of Ramjatan, his son Jaiprakash Yadav was found on the spot.

The incident created a stir in the administration. SP Mishra asked the zonal inspector to investigate the matter and submit a report. "The watchman has been suspended. Action has been taken on the basis of the investigation report," SP said.

