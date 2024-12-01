ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Governor, Ex-Delhi Deputy CM Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain, Attend 'Bhasma Aarti'

Both the leaders participated in Mahakal's 'Bhasma Aarti' and sought blessings from Lord Mahakal. They then sat at the Nandi Hall for meditation. However, Arlekar and Sisodia were seen sitting far away from each other.

The Bihar Governor is currently on a tour to Ujjain and reached Mahakal Temple early this morning. Clad in dhoti, he first participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' and then sat in the front row in Nandi Hall, worshipping Jyotilinga by following the rituals. After this, he meditated for some time sitting in Nandi Hall. The temple committee welcomed him and also gave him Mahakal's prasad.

Arlekar later said, "I am very pleased to come to the court of Lord Mahakal. The arrangements here are excellent. I felt very good experiencing the calm environment here."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who also reached the temple of Baba Mahakal, took the blessings and attended the 'Bhasma Aarti'. He said that he has experienced self-purification at the temple.

Talking to media persons, Sisodia accused the BJP of resorting to violent and inhuman means to win the elections. He then praised former CM Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the most popular leader of Delhi. Kejriwal stands strong against the Central government and works for the development of Delhi, Sisodia added.