Rahul Gandhi's Statements Weaken India: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Haridwar: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday came down on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is weakening the nation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of an OPD of a hospital by Bihar Governor Dr Arif Mohammad Khan, Tiwari said Rahul's statements on various issues weaken India. "Rahul Gandhi insults, intimidates and threatens the people of India. He also insults Hindus and the Sanatan Dharma," he said..

Tiwari said whenever he greeted Rahul in Lok Sabha, the latter did not respond and this shows his arrogance. On Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tiwari said Congress is going into the abyss on the strength of its leaders. "As far as 'throwing out Nitish Kumar' is concerned, they have been try for the last 20 years" he said.

The North East Delhi MP said despite heavy rains this year, no major mishap was reported from the national capital. "Excess water is being removed within 30 minutes of waterlogging in an area," he said, adding the situation after rains in the capital worsened and people suffered immensely during the previous Aam Aadmi Party regime.

Governor Khan said Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a normal democratic process. "Bihar elections are still one to one-and-a-half months away. What do you expect in a democracy where non-issues are tried to be made into issues so that they can be taken advantage of," he said.