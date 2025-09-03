ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi's Statements Weaken India: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

The North East Delhi MP said Rahul Gandhi insults, intimidates and threatens the people of India. He also insults Hindus and the Sanatan Dharma.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday came down on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is weakening the nation
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (far left) and Bihar Governor Dr Arif Mohammad Khan in Haridwar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Haridwar: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday came down on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is weakening the nation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of an OPD of a hospital by Bihar Governor Dr Arif Mohammad Khan, Tiwari said Rahul's statements on various issues weaken India. "Rahul Gandhi insults, intimidates and threatens the people of India. He also insults Hindus and the Sanatan Dharma," he said..

Tiwari said whenever he greeted Rahul in Lok Sabha, the latter did not respond and this shows his arrogance. On Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tiwari said Congress is going into the abyss on the strength of its leaders. "As far as 'throwing out Nitish Kumar' is concerned, they have been try for the last 20 years" he said.

The North East Delhi MP said despite heavy rains this year, no major mishap was reported from the national capital. "Excess water is being removed within 30 minutes of waterlogging in an area," he said, adding the situation after rains in the capital worsened and people suffered immensely during the previous Aam Aadmi Party regime.

Governor Khan said Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a normal democratic process. "Bihar elections are still one to one-and-a-half months away. What do you expect in a democracy where non-issues are tried to be made into issues so that they can be taken advantage of," he said.

Also Read

Manoj Tiwari Attacks Kejriwal, Says He Has 'No Right to Enter CM's Office'

Haridwar: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday came down on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is weakening the nation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of an OPD of a hospital by Bihar Governor Dr Arif Mohammad Khan, Tiwari said Rahul's statements on various issues weaken India. "Rahul Gandhi insults, intimidates and threatens the people of India. He also insults Hindus and the Sanatan Dharma," he said..

Tiwari said whenever he greeted Rahul in Lok Sabha, the latter did not respond and this shows his arrogance. On Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tiwari said Congress is going into the abyss on the strength of its leaders. "As far as 'throwing out Nitish Kumar' is concerned, they have been try for the last 20 years" he said.

The North East Delhi MP said despite heavy rains this year, no major mishap was reported from the national capital. "Excess water is being removed within 30 minutes of waterlogging in an area," he said, adding the situation after rains in the capital worsened and people suffered immensely during the previous Aam Aadmi Party regime.

Governor Khan said Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a normal democratic process. "Bihar elections are still one to one-and-a-half months away. What do you expect in a democracy where non-issues are tried to be made into issues so that they can be taken advantage of," he said.

Also Read

Manoj Tiwari Attacks Kejriwal, Says He Has 'No Right to Enter CM's Office'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP MP MANOJ TIWARI STATEMENTGOVERNOR ARIF MOHAMMAD SIRBIHAR GOVERNOR ARIF MOHAMMADMANOJ TIWARI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.