'Serious Insensitivity': Bihar Government Suspends Top Doctors In Death Of Muzaffarpur Rape Victim

Patna: The Bihar government cracked its whip in the death of the minor rape victim due to the alleged negligence of hospitals in her treatment. It suspended the superintendent of the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur and relieved the deputy superintendent in-charge of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) from his post on Tuesday.

The apathy shown by the hospitals in treating the 11-year-old Dalit girl and her subsequent death has caused a political furore in the state, with the opposition parties putting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the mat.

The state government had constituted a probe on Monday into the alleged irresponsibility by the hospital authorities and the charges by the victim’s family that she had to wait for hours in an ambulance at the PMCH before being given medical attention.

An order issued by the state health department said: “An extensive probe is being conducted in the death of the rape victim. Prima facie it has been found that the SKMCH superintendent (Dr Vibha Kumari) did not follow the referral policy and did not discharge her duty properly. Besides, there was serious insensitivity in her treatment.”

“Dr Vibha Kumari is suspended till further orders in the light of the above facts. Charges against her would be framed separately on the basis of the probe report. She will report at the health department headquarters in Patna during the suspension period,” the notification further added.

Another order issued by the health department also prima facie found that the PMCH deputy superintendent in-charge Dr Abhijeet Singh did not discharge his duties properly, which indicated his failure on the administrative front. “Singh has been relieved from his post with immediate effect,” the health department order said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the “government has taken the death of rape victim seriously and has taken action against two top medical officers of two medical college and hospitals.” “We will not let go of anybody involved in her death. The rape culprits would be put through speedy trial to ensure that they are convicted and punished swiftly. Nitish Kumar’s government follows the policy of zero tolerance on crime,” Choudhary added.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the opposition parties should not indulge in politics on the rape incident. The 11-year-old Dalit girl, a resident of a village under Kurhani police station in Muzaffarpur district, was allegedly lured by a fish-seller to a deserted place and raped on May 26. The perpetrator slashed her throat, chest and stomach and left her to die.

She was later found by her family and rushed to SKMCH for treatment. The accused was also arrested the same evening. The minor girl was referred from there to PMCH on May 31 for better treatment, where she was left unattended in an ambulance for several hours. She succumbed to her injuries on June 1. Her death triggered extensive demonstrations and protest marches by various opposition parties, while the ruling parties also vowed stern action in the case.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) women's cell demonstrated against the government and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav visited the deceased girl’s native place and met her family on Tuesday evening and consoled them. Demanding strict action against the accused, Tejashwi said: “The Bihar government has failed in checking crime in the state. Crime is spiralling, but the chief minister is only worried about his throne. The accused should be hanged, and the brothers of the deceased should be provided government jobs.”

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar also visited Muzaffarpur and met the victim’s family.