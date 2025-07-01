ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Government Sanctions Rs 883 Crore To Develop Goddess Sita's Birthplace At Punaura Dham

Patna: The Bihar government decided on Tuesday to develop Goddess Sita’s birthplace at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district, around 140km north of the state capital, at a cost of Rs 883 crore. The foundation stone of the project, modelled on the lines of the Ram Temple and pilgrimage area of Ayodhya, would be laid in August.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave its nod to the plan provided by the tourism department, which comes in the run-up to the state Assembly elections, expected to be held in October–November this year.

“Punaura Dham is of much religious and tourism importance, and the cabinet has approved the tourism department’s plan of Rs 883 crore for its extensive and inclusive development. The proposed works under this include the upgradation of the existing structure and precincts of the Sita Temple, construction of buildings, and other steps to develop tourism,” said Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary S. Siddharth.

Providing further details, Siddharth added that the project would also include running and managing the temple premises for 10 years after the conclusion of development works.

“The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation will invite tenders under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model to implement the Punaura Dham development project,” Siddharth said.

A senior minister said that Nitish said during the cabinet meeting that the government was determined to develop Goddess Sita’s birthplace as soon as possible. It will be a matter of pride for Bihar and its people.

The Bihar government has already formed a nine-member trust headed by Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena to oversee the development and construction of Punaura Dham.

Pointing out that religious tourism was an integral part of Indian culture, tourism department secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh asserted that overall development of places of faith could provide impetus to economic activities of a particular area or state.