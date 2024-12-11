Hari Sahni Exclusive Interview: There Was Jungle Raj During Lalu's Rule; NDA Restored Bihar's Glory

Dhanbad: Bihar Government Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class Welfare Minister Hari Sahni, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said that people of this country do not feel one with West Bengal anymore and strongly opposed Mamata Banerjee's aim of leading the INDIA bloc.

The minister travelled here on Tuesday, December 10, for personal reasons and spoke to ETV Bharat's Narendra Kumar at the circuit house.

Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee leading the opposition INDIA bloc, Sahni said that a leader who has pained the entire nation should never be allowed to guide the opposition.

Lashing out at the RJD chief, Sahni said that Yadav gave rise to 'jungle raj' during his tenure as CM in Bihar. "Bihar was bereft of proper roads, drains, medical and essential facilities when he was the CM. It was only due to the miracle of NDA that Bihar regained its glory. The people of Bihar are with NDA," Sahni asserted.

Speaking of making a mark in Jharkhand, an optimistic Sahni said that the saffron party will gradually secure the trust of the people there.

Hari Sahni speaking to ETV Bharat correspondent Narendra Kumar (ETV Bharat)

"The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) took advantage of the Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana and won the election. Today, the attitude of the youth has become narrow-minded, unline in the past where they sacrificed their lives for the independence of the nation," he said adding the need to reawaken the spirit of nationalism among them.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana provides financial assistance to women in the Antyodaya category. Under this scheme, females receive an annual amount of Rs 12,000, paid monthly as Rs 1,000.

Responding to why police used mild lathi-charge on Friday, December 6, to disperse a large group of protesting aspirants near the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office in Patna, demanding withdrawal of changes to the rules for the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination scheduled for December 13, 2024, the minister said that the police was 'compelled' to resort to such a step.

"Our party has never stopped the civil society from staging protests. However, that needs to be done in a non-violent manner. Police had to resort to lathi-charge because of the unruly behaviour of some people," he remarked.

Speaking about the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) which joined hands with the RJD in April to contest from three Lok Sabha seats, Sahni said, "The party wooes voters by using the name of the Nishad community but never benefits them." Nishad is an umbrella term for dozens of riverine castes in north India.

"If there is any party who has truly respected the Mallah community, it is the BJP. I can assure you that in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, the Nishad brothers will join hands with the NDA," Sahni said.