14-Year-Old Translates Hanuman Chalisa Into 234 Languages

Motihari: A 14-year-old girl hailing from East Champaran (Motihari) in Bihar is gaining traction for having translated Hanuman Chalisa into 234 languages. Aradhya Singh wants to spread the spirit of Sanatan Dharma through her work.

The languages in which she has translated the booklet include Maithili, Bhojpuri, Sanskrit, English, Korean, Japanese and Latin besides many other major Indian and foreign languages. She has taken the help of Google Translator and other technical means to carry out the task in six months.

"I have been religious from the beginning and have translated the Hanuman Chalisa to convey the spirit of Sanatan Dharma in simple language to the youth of the world,” she said while pointing out that she had started the job during the Chhath festival last year.

Aradhya Singh with her parents (ETV Bharat)

She feels that the youth is busy with social media and wants the youngsters to read, understand and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Besides giving credit to her parents, she also praised Lok Janshakti Party leader and union minister Chirag Paswan for encouraging her.

She has expressed her desire to see an end to caste discrimination in the society and wants everyone to co-exist peacefully.

Aradhya is now preparing to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar. She presently studies in ninth grade of St. Karen’s School in Patna. A resident of Balua Chitramandir Campus in Motihari city, her father Manoj Singh is a businessman while her mother Rani Devi is a teacher. She is the youngest of four sisters.

Her mother Rani Devi said that her daughter’s work is not just a translation but also a strong step towards saving religion and culture. "The whole family supported Aaradhya in this initiative. She has been interested in religion and spirituality since childhood. She has taken a very commendable step for Sanatan Dharma," she said.