NEET Aspirant From Bihar Goes Missing In Kota, Probe Launched

The girl's mobile phone is switched off, and her father has been asked to reach Kota to assist police in further investigation, informed senior officer.

NEET Aspirant From Bihar Goes Missing In Kota, Rajasthan
NEET Aspirant From Bihar Goes Missing In Kota, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

Kota: An 18-year-old girl student, preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, went missing on Wednesday night while she was returning from coaching centre to hostel in Rajasthan's Kota.

As per police, for the last one year, the girl from Bhagalpur in Bihar had been staying at a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Kota, to prepare for the NEET-UG exams. However, when she did not return from the classes last night, the hostel authorities reported the matter to Jawahar Nagar police.

Buddharam Chaudhary, the officer in charge of the police station, informed that a missing complaint has been registered, and investigation is underway in this regard. “The girl's mobile phone is switched off, and her father has been asked to reach Kota to assist police in further investigation,” he said.

Prior to this, two cases of suicide were reported in Kota, one on Tuesday night and the other on Wednesday afternoon. Both these students were preparing for Joint Entrance Exam Mains and Advanced, respectively.

While instances of suicides continue unabated, the Kota district administration on the contrary claimed that student suicide cases in Kota have dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2024 as compared to the previous year. "In comparison to 2023, the suicide rate among coaching students has decreased by 50 per cent in 2024. This shows that efforts are yielding positive results," Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami told PTI last month.

The official attributed the decline in suicide cases to strict compliance with guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels under active vigilance of the district administration.

