ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed As Speeding SUV Knocks Down Pedestrians In Madhubani

A five-year-old girl was killed and four people were injured as a speeding SUV knocked down several pedestrians in Bihar.

Bihar: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed As Speeding SUV Knocks Down Pedestrians In Madhubani
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 47 seconds ago

Madhubani/ Rohtas: A five-year-old girl was killed in Bihar's Madhubani district on Wednesday as a speeding SUV knocked down several pedestrians, police said. Four people were injured in the accident that happened in the Balua locality, they said.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee immediately after the incident, police said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation was underway. In Rohtas district, three persons were killed as their motorbike skidded and fell into a roadside canal.

The accident happened in the Suryapura area of the district, police said. The deceased were identified as Priyanshu Kumar, Ankit Kumar and Shashi Ranjan, said the SHO of Suryapura, Priya Kumari.

"The Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," she said.

Madhubani/ Rohtas: A five-year-old girl was killed in Bihar's Madhubani district on Wednesday as a speeding SUV knocked down several pedestrians, police said. Four people were injured in the accident that happened in the Balua locality, they said.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee immediately after the incident, police said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation was underway. In Rohtas district, three persons were killed as their motorbike skidded and fell into a roadside canal.

The accident happened in the Suryapura area of the district, police said. The deceased were identified as Priyanshu Kumar, Ankit Kumar and Shashi Ranjan, said the SHO of Suryapura, Priya Kumari.

"The Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," she said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHARSPEEDING SUVACCIDENTMADHUBANIGIRL KILLED IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.