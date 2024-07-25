Bihar Girl Gang-Raped, Murdered, Cremated By Family; Returns Home After 1 Month

Patna: In a surprising turn of events, a girl from Bihar's Motihari area, who went missing last month, was allegedly gangraped and her last rites were performed after recovering her purported body, returned home on Tuesday. Fresh probe has been launched to ascertain the identity of the girl whose body was recovered earlier, police.

The incident pertains to Motihari police station area. The girl had gone missing on June 16 and the family had lodged a missing complaint three days later. On June 22, a body was recovered from Dhanauti river near MNREGA Park of Mufassil police station area.

Police could not identify the body and sent it for post-mortem. A few days later, a couple came to the police station claiming it to be their daughter. They alleged that their daughter was gangraped and murdered. Based on the parent's complaint, a case was filed against three known and two unknown accused.

The body was handed over to the couple and was cremated. On July 18, the family went to Gaya to immerse her ashes. On the other hand, police arrested Guddu Shah, one of the accused while another accused, Ranjan Paswan surrendered in court.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they had committed gang-rape. After the girl died, they had thrown away her body and escaped, accused said.

Shikhar Chaudhary, ASP Sadar-1 said, "When the body was found, a DNA test was done. The family members had identified the body as their daughter. An FIR was registered based on their complaint. Now that the girl has been found from Turkaulia, we are trying to find out whose body had been recovered. The girl's statement is being recorded in front of the magistrate. The girl is saying that she was raped and an arrest has also been made in this case."

The girl's family members said that the day she disappeared, she was wearing a red kurti and the the girl whose body was found also had a red kurti resulting which, they had wrongly identified the girl.

Negligence on the part of police is also coming to the fore. After the family members identified the body and the accused confessed, the body was handed over to the family without any investigation.

According to the girl's version, her had left the house on the night of June 16 on the pretext of buying chips to meet my boyfriend. Some people saw them together and started beating them. The two ran away and reached one Munna Paswan's house, where four youths forcibly took her to a deserted place in an autorickshaw and sexually abused her. After which, they dropped her in Chhatauni and left.

The girl said she decided to go to her mother's relative's house in Turkaulia by bus. But she lost her way and started crying. A woman known to her spotted her near Committee Chowk in Turkaulia police station area and took the girl to her house.

The girl told the woman whatever had happened with her and asked her not to tell her family. Around 10 days after the incident, she called her father on his mobile but he disconnected the call saying it was a wrong number. Afraid that his father was still angry at her, she had not returned home, the girl said.

Meanwhile during investigations, Mufassil SHO Manish Kumar became doubtful that the girl could be alive and initiated searches for her. On information that the girl was spotted at a house near Committee Chowk in Turkaulia police station area, the SHO and his team went to the spot and found the girl. She was brought to the police station and her family members were called.

The family members once again identified the girl as their daughter. After getting her medical examination done and recording her statement in court, she was handed over to the family members, police said.

