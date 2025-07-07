Bihar: Five Killed in Purnea, Locals Burnt Alive On Suspicion Of Witchcraft

Purnea: In a ghastly episode, five persons from a family, including three women, were torched to death in Tetgama village of Purnea district in Bihar. The Police have arrested two persons including an occult practitioner in the matter.

The women victims were allegedly declared witches after which the five including two men were beaten up before being consigned to the flames.

It is learnt that a 16-year-old youth from the family managed to escape and reach his maternal grandparents’ house where he related the episode. The matter was then disclosed to the Police, who recovered the burnt bodies from the spot.

Four people have been named as the accused in the case while many others are known to have connived in the act.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat disclosed that all the victims are from the Oraon community. “Prima facie it appears to be a case of occult activity. The help of a dog squad and forensic experts are being sought,” she said.

An eyewitness from the victims’ family disclosed that 50 persons had entered the house and had beaten up the five while charging the three women to be witches. It is alleged that those carrying out the heinous act were from the same Oraon community. There was an attempt to hide the bodies after the act.

There is palpable fear prevalent in the village where the Police are camping. The dog squad and forensic experts are involved in investigating the evidence recovered from the spot. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining two accused and trace those who connived in the act.

The incident is a pointer towards the prevailing illiteracy and the people still resorting to occult practices wherein declaring women witches is an old practice. Observers feel there is a need to make people, particularly those in rural areas, aware of such wrong practices.